Monday's game features the Ball State Cardinals (0-0) and the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (0-0) matching up at John E. Worthen Arena in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 75-63 win for heavily favored Ball State according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 11:00 AM ET on November 6.

The Golden Eagles finished 23-10 during the 2022-23 season.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Tennessee Tech vs. Ball State Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET Where: John E. Worthen Arena in Muncie, Indiana

John E. Worthen Arena in Muncie, Indiana How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Tennessee Tech vs. Ball State Score Prediction

Prediction: Ball State 75, Tennessee Tech 63

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Tennessee Tech Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Golden Eagles' +187 scoring differential last season (outscoring opponents by 5.6 points per game) was a result of scoring 68.7 points per game (108th in college basketball) while allowing 63.1 per contest (139th in college basketball).

Tennessee Tech scored more in conference action (71.3 points per game) than overall (68.7).

At home, the Golden Eagles averaged 74.0 points per game last season. On the road, they scored 63.8.

Tennessee Tech allowed fewer points at home (61.0 per game) than away (65.9) last season.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.