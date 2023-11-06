The No. 9 Tennessee Volunteers (0-0) hit the court against the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (0-0) at 6:30 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023 on SEC Network+.

Tennessee Tech vs. Tennessee Game Info

  • When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
  • Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee
  • TV: SEC Network+

Tennessee Tech Stats Insights

  • The Golden Eagles shot 43.7% from the field, 6.4% higher than the 37.3% the Volunteers' opponents shot last season.
  • Tennessee Tech compiled a 14-11 straight up record in games it shot above 37.3% from the field.
  • The Volunteers ranked 11th in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Golden Eagles ranked 211th.
  • The Golden Eagles averaged 15.8 more points per game last year (73.7) than the Volunteers allowed their opponents to score (57.9).
  • Tennessee Tech put together a 15-12 record last season in games it scored more than 57.9 points.

Tennessee Tech Home & Away Comparison

  • Tennessee Tech averaged 80.4 points per game at home last season, and 65.7 away.
  • In 2022-23, the Golden Eagles conceded 5.8 fewer points per game at home (70.4) than on the road (76.2).
  • Tennessee Tech knocked down more 3-pointers at home (10.2 per game) than away (8.1) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (38.1%) than away (34.8%).

Tennessee Tech Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ Tennessee - Thompson-Boling Arena
11/10/2023 @ Murray State - CFSB Center
11/14/2023 Lipscomb - Hooper Eblen Arena

