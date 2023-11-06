How to Watch the Tennessee Tech vs. Ball State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 6
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 5:55 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles take on the Ball State Cardinals at John E. Worthen Arena on Monday, November 6, 2023. The game, the first of the 2023-24 season for both teams, tips at 11:00 AM ET.
Tennessee Tech Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET
- Where: John E. Worthen Arena in Muncie, Indiana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Tennessee Tech vs. Ball State 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Golden Eagles put up an average of 68.7 points per game last year, just 2.1 more points than the 66.6 the Cardinals allowed.
- When Tennessee Tech gave up fewer than 77.8 points last season, it went 19-7.
- Last year, the Cardinals averaged 77.8 points per game, 14.7 more points than the 63.1 the Golden Eagles gave up.
- When Ball State scored more than 63.1 points last season, it went 21-5.
- The Cardinals shot 31.8% from the field last season, 17.3 percentage points lower than the 49.1% the Golden Eagles allowed to opponents.
- The Golden Eagles shot at a 36.1% clip from the field last season, 18.1 percentage points less than the 54.2% shooting opponents of the Cardinals averaged.
Tennessee Tech Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Ball State
|-
|John E. Worthen Arena
|11/15/2023
|Chattanooga
|-
|Hooper Eblen Arena
|11/18/2023
|@ Alabama A&M
|-
|Alabama A&M Events Center
