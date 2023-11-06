The Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles take on the Ball State Cardinals at John E. Worthen Arena on Monday, November 6, 2023. The game, the first of the 2023-24 season for both teams, tips at 11:00 AM ET.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Tennessee Tech Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET Where: John E. Worthen Arena in Muncie, Indiana

John E. Worthen Arena in Muncie, Indiana TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Tennessee Tech vs. Ball State 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Golden Eagles put up an average of 68.7 points per game last year, just 2.1 more points than the 66.6 the Cardinals allowed.

When Tennessee Tech gave up fewer than 77.8 points last season, it went 19-7.

Last year, the Cardinals averaged 77.8 points per game, 14.7 more points than the 63.1 the Golden Eagles gave up.

When Ball State scored more than 63.1 points last season, it went 21-5.

The Cardinals shot 31.8% from the field last season, 17.3 percentage points lower than the 49.1% the Golden Eagles allowed to opponents.

The Golden Eagles shot at a 36.1% clip from the field last season, 18.1 percentage points less than the 54.2% shooting opponents of the Cardinals averaged.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Tennessee Tech Schedule