The No. 9 Tennessee Volunteers (0-0) are double-digit, 32.5-point favorites against the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (0-0) on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET. The matchup airs on SEC Network+. The matchup has an over/under of 134.5.

Tennessee Tech vs. Tennessee Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Time: 6:30 PM ET

TV: SEC Network+

Where: Knoxville, Tennessee

Venue: Thompson-Boling Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Tennessee -32.5 134.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Golden Eagles Betting Records & Stats

Tennessee Tech combined with its opponent to score more than 134.5 points in 21 of 28 games last season.

Golden Eagles contests last year had a 147.1-point average over/under, 12.6 more points than this game's point total.

The Golden Eagles' record against the spread last season was 16-12-0.

Tennessee Tech (16-12-0 ATS) covered the spread 50% of the time, 7.1% more often than Tennessee (17-17-0) last year.

Tennessee Tech vs. Tennessee Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 134.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 134.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Tennessee 8 23.5% 70.8 144.5 57.9 131.3 133.3 Tennessee Tech 21 75% 73.7 144.5 73.4 131.3 142.6

Additional Tennessee Tech Insights & Trends

The Golden Eagles scored 15.8 more points per game last year (73.7) than the Volunteers gave up (57.9).

Tennessee Tech put together a 14-8 ATS record and a 15-12 overall record last season in games it scored more than 57.9 points.

Tennessee Tech vs. Tennessee Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 32.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Tennessee 17-17-0 1-1 14-20-0 Tennessee Tech 16-12-0 1-0 19-9-0

Tennessee Tech vs. Tennessee Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Tennessee Tennessee Tech 14-2 Home Record 11-5 4-6 Away Record 4-11 10-5-0 Home ATS Record 8-4-0 3-6-0 Away ATS Record 7-7-0 76.7 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 80.4 67.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 65.7 6-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-3-0 5-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-5-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.