Tennessee vs. Tennessee Tech: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 6
The Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles go up against the Tennessee Volunteers at Thompson-Boling Arena on Monday, November 6, 2023. The game, the first of the 2023-24 season for both teams, begins at 6:30 PM ET on SEC Network+.
In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Tennessee vs. Tennessee Tech matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Tennessee vs. Tennessee Tech Game Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee
- How to Watch on TV: SEC Network+
Tennessee vs. Tennessee Tech Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Tennessee Moneyline
|Tennessee Tech Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Tennessee (-32.5)
|134.5
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|Tennessee (-29.5)
|134.5
|-
|-
Tennessee vs. Tennessee Tech Betting Trends (2022-23)
- Tennessee won 17 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 17 times.
- Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 14 times in Volunteers games.
- Tennessee Tech put together a 16-12-0 record against the spread last season.
- Golden Eagles games hit the over 19 out of 28 times last season.
