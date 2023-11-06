The No. 9 Tennessee Volunteers (0-0) are double-digit, 32.5-point favorites against the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (0-0) on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET. The matchup airs on SEC Network+. The matchup's point total is set at 134.5.

Tennessee vs. Tennessee Tech Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Where: Knoxville, Tennessee

Knoxville, Tennessee Venue: Thompson-Boling Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Tennessee -32.5 134.5

Tennessee Betting Records & Stats

Tennessee and its opponents combined to score more than 134.5 points in eight of 34 games last season.

The average amount of points in Tennessee's matchups last season was 128.6, which is 5.9 fewer points than this game's over/under.

Tennessee won 17 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 17 times.

Tennessee Tech sported a 16-12-0 ATS record last season compared to the 17-17-0 mark of Tennessee.

Tennessee vs. Tennessee Tech Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 134.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 134.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Tennessee 8 23.5% 70.8 144.5 57.9 131.3 133.3 Tennessee Tech 21 75% 73.7 144.5 73.4 131.3 142.6

Additional Tennessee Insights & Trends

Last year, the Volunteers averaged 70.8 points per game, only 2.6 fewer points than the 73.4 the Golden Eagles gave up.

When Tennessee scored more than 73.4 points last season, it went 10-3 against the spread and 13-1 overall.

Tennessee vs. Tennessee Tech Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 32.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Tennessee 17-17-0 1-1 14-20-0 Tennessee Tech 16-12-0 1-0 19-9-0

Tennessee vs. Tennessee Tech Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Tennessee Tennessee Tech 14-2 Home Record 11-5 4-6 Away Record 4-11 10-5-0 Home ATS Record 8-4-0 3-6-0 Away ATS Record 7-7-0 76.7 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 80.4 67.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 65.7 6-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-3-0 5-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-5-0

