Monday's game between the Kansas State Wildcats (0-0) and the USC Trojans (0-0) at T-Mobile Arena has a good chance to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 72-71, with Kansas State securing the victory. Game time is at 10:00 PM ET on November 6.

Based on our computer prediction, Kansas State should cover the point spread, which is currently listed at 2.5. The two teams are projected to fall short of the 143.5 over/under.

USC vs. Kansas State Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: TNT

TNT Where: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Venue: T-Mobile Arena

T-Mobile Arena Line: USC -2.5

USC -2.5 Point Total: 143.5

143.5 Moneyline (To Win): USC -165, Kansas State +135

USC vs. Kansas State Score Prediction

Prediction: Kansas State 72, USC 71

Spread & Total Prediction for USC vs. Kansas State

Pick ATS: Kansas State (+2.5)



Kansas State (+2.5) Pick OU: Under (143.5)



USC Performance Insights

USC was 157th in the country in points scored (72.5 per game) and 96th in points conceded (67.4) last season.

The Trojans grabbed 32.2 rebounds per game and gave up 32.1 boards last season, ranking 147th and 247th, respectively, in the nation.

Last season USC was ranked 143rd in the country in assists with 13.5 per game.

Beyond the arc, the Trojans were 274th in the country in 3-pointers made per game (6.5) last year. They were 162nd in 3-point percentage at 34.5%.

USC was 204th in the country in 3-pointers allowed (7.4 per game) and 149th in 3-point percentage defensively (33.4%) last year.

USC attempted 33% percent of its shots from beyond the arc last season, and 25% of its made shots are from there. Inside the 3-point line, it attempted 67% of its shots, with 75% of its makes coming from there.

Kansas State Performance Insights

Last year Kansas State put up 76.2 points per game (68th-ranked in college basketball) and surrendered 69.9 points per contest (169th-ranked).

The Wildcats averaged 31.3 rebounds per game (210th-ranked in college basketball) last year, while allowing 30.5 rebounds per contest (135th-ranked).

Kansas State was one of the best teams in college basketball in terms of assists, as it dished out 17.0 per game (eighth-best in college basketball).

The Wildcats committed 13.3 turnovers per game (311th-ranked in college basketball). They forced 14.5 turnovers per contest (35th-ranked).

The Wildcats drained 7.2 treys per game (200th-ranked in college basketball) last year, while sporting a 34.3% three-point percentage (171st-ranked).

Kansas State allowed 6.5 threes per game (82nd-ranked in college basketball) last season, while allowing a 30.8% three-point percentage (31st-ranked).

Kansas State attempted 37 two-pointers per game last season, which accounted for 63.9% of the shots it took (and 73.2% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it attempted 20.9 threes per contest, which were 36.1% of its shots (and 26.8% of the team's buckets).

