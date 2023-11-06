UT Martin vs. Marquette Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - November 6
Monday's contest between the Marquette Golden Eagles (0-0) and the UT Martin Skyhawks (0-0) at Al McGuire Center has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 75-51 and heavily favors Marquette to come out on top. Game time is at 1:00 PM ET on November 6.
The Skyhawks went 13-17 last season.
UT Martin vs. Marquette Game Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Al McGuire Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
UT Martin vs. Marquette Score Prediction
- Prediction: Marquette 75, UT Martin 51
UT Martin Performance Insights (2022-23)
- The Skyhawks had a -2 scoring differential last season, putting up 64.2 points per game (198th in college basketball) and allowing 64.3 (181st in college basketball).
- In conference action, UT Martin put up more points (64.4 per game) than it did overall (64.2) in 2022-23.
- The Skyhawks put up more points at home (66.4 per game) than away (62.4) last season.
- UT Martin gave up fewer points at home (63.9 per game) than on the road (64.3) last season.
