The Vanderbilt Commodores battle the Kennesaw State Owls on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET in the season opener for both teams.

Vanderbilt Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Where: Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee
  • TV: SEC Network +

Vanderbilt vs. Kennesaw State 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

  • The Owls put up an average of 67.7 points per game last year, only 3.4 fewer points than the 71.1 the Commodores gave up to opponents.
  • When Kennesaw State gave up fewer than 67.6 points last season, it went 12-6.
  • Last year, the Commodores averaged just 0.4 more points per game (67.6) than the Owls allowed (67.2).
  • When Vanderbilt scored more than 67.2 points last season, it went 12-6.

Vanderbilt Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Kennesaw State - Memorial Gymnasium
11/9/2023 @ UT Martin - Skyhawk Arena
11/12/2023 Fairfield - Memorial Gymnasium

