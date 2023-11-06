The Vanderbilt Commodores battle the Kennesaw State Owls on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET in the season opener for both teams.

Vanderbilt Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Where: Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee

Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee TV: SEC Network +

Vanderbilt vs. Kennesaw State 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Owls put up an average of 67.7 points per game last year, only 3.4 fewer points than the 71.1 the Commodores gave up to opponents.

When Kennesaw State gave up fewer than 67.6 points last season, it went 12-6.

Last year, the Commodores averaged just 0.4 more points per game (67.6) than the Owls allowed (67.2).

When Vanderbilt scored more than 67.2 points last season, it went 12-6.

Vanderbilt Schedule