How to Watch the Vanderbilt vs. Kennesaw State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 6
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 7:17 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
The Vanderbilt Commodores battle the Kennesaw State Owls on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET in the season opener for both teams.
Vanderbilt Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee
- TV: SEC Network +
Vanderbilt vs. Kennesaw State 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Owls put up an average of 67.7 points per game last year, only 3.4 fewer points than the 71.1 the Commodores gave up to opponents.
- When Kennesaw State gave up fewer than 67.6 points last season, it went 12-6.
- Last year, the Commodores averaged just 0.4 more points per game (67.6) than the Owls allowed (67.2).
- When Vanderbilt scored more than 67.2 points last season, it went 12-6.
Vanderbilt Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Kennesaw State
|-
|Memorial Gymnasium
|11/9/2023
|@ UT Martin
|-
|Skyhawk Arena
|11/12/2023
|Fairfield
|-
|Memorial Gymnasium
