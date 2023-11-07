Predators vs. Flames Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - November 7
The Calgary Flames (3-7-1) will aim to halt a three-game home losing streak when they square off against the Nashville Predators (5-6) on November 7 at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSSO.
As hockey action continues, prepare for the contest by checking out which squad we predict will win Tuesday's game.
Predators vs. Flames Predictions for Tuesday
Our computer model for this encounter calls for a final result of Flames 4, Predators 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Flames (-125)
- Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible
- Spread Pick: Predators (+1.5)
Predators vs Flames Additional Info
|Flames vs Predators Odds/Over/Under
|Flames vs Predators Betting Trends & Stats
|Flames vs Predators Player Props
|How to Watch Flames vs Predators
Predators Splits and Trends
- The Predators have posted a record of 1-0-1 in overtime games to contribute to an overall mark of 5-6.
- Nashville has earned two points (1-2-0) in its three games decided by one goal.
- This season the Predators recorded only one goal in one game and they lost that matchup.
- Nashville failed to win all four games this season when it scored a pair of goals.
- The Predators have earned 10 points in their six games with three or more goals scored.
- Nashville has scored a single power-play goal in three games this season and has recorded two point from those matchups.
- When outshooting its opponent this season, Nashville is 3-4-0 (six points).
- The Predators' opponents have had more shots in four games. The Predators went 2-2-0 in those matchups (four points).
Team Stats Comparison
|Flames Rank
|Flames AVG
|Predators AVG
|Predators Rank
|28th
|2.55
|Goals Scored
|2.91
|20th
|29th
|3.64
|Goals Allowed
|2.91
|10th
|10th
|32.5
|Shots
|31.2
|16th
|6th
|28.5
|Shots Allowed
|29.6
|10th
|20th
|17.95%
|Power Play %
|23.4%
|11th
|4th
|89.47%
|Penalty Kill %
|66.67%
|31st
Predators vs. Flames Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO
- Where: Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta
