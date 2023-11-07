How to Watch the Lipscomb vs. Evansville Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 7
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 1:55 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Lipscomb Bisons play the Evansville Purple Aces at Meeks Family Fieldhouse on Tuesday, November 7, 2023. The game, the first of the 2023-24 season for both teams, begins at 7:00 PM ET.
Lipscomb Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Meeks Family Fieldhouse in Evansville, Wyoming
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Lipscomb vs. Evansville 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Bisons put up an average of 69.4 points per game last year, just 3.8 fewer points than the 73.2 the Purple Aces gave up.
- Lipscomb had a 10-1 record last season when giving up fewer than 62.8 points.
- Last year, the 62.8 points per game the Purple Aces averaged were just 3.5 fewer points than the Bisons gave up (66.3).
- When Evansville scored more than 66.3 points last season, it went 8-3.
Lipscomb Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/7/2023
|@ Evansville
|-
|Meeks Family Fieldhouse
|11/10/2023
|Fairfield
|-
|Allen Arena
|11/14/2023
|Morehead State
|-
|Allen Arena
