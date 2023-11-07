Here's a peek at the injury report for the Nashville Predators (5-6), which currently has three players listed on it, as the Predators prepare for their matchup against the Calgary Flames (3-7-1) at Scotiabank Saddledome on Tuesday, November 7 at 9:00 PM ET.

Nashville Predators Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Luke Schenn D Out Lower Body Cody Glass C Out Lower Body Ryan McDonagh D Questionable Lower Body

Calgary Flames Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Jakob Pelletier LW Out Shoulder Oliver Kylington D Out Undisclosed Kevin Rooney C Out Shoulder Adam Ruzicka C Questionable Shoulder

Predators vs. Flames Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Location: Calgary, Alberta

Calgary, Alberta Arena: Scotiabank Saddledome

Predators Season Insights

The Predators' 32 goals on the season (2.9 per game) rank them 19th in the NHL.

Nashville's total of 32 goals given up (2.9 per game) ranks 13th in the league.

They have the 16th-ranked goal differential in the league at 0.

Flames Season Insights

The Flames rank 24th in the NHL with 28 goals scored (2.6 per game).

They have the league's 29th-ranked goal differential at -12.

Predators vs. Flames Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Flames (-140) Predators (+115) 6

