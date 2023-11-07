The Tennessee Volunteers go up against the Florida A&M Rattlers on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET in the season opener for both teams. The matchup airs on SEC Network+.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Tennessee Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
  • Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee
  • TV: SEC Network+

Tennessee vs. Florida A&M 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

  • The Rattlers scored 6.9 fewer points per game last year (59) than the Volunteers gave up (65.9).
  • When Florida A&M gave up fewer than 77.1 points last season, it went 6-17.
  • Last year, the Volunteers averaged 77.1 points per game, 6.1 more points than the 71 the Rattlers gave up.
  • When Tennessee put up more than 71 points last season, it went 15-3.

Tennessee Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/7/2023 Florida A&M - Thompson-Boling Arena
11/9/2023 @ Florida State - Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
11/13/2023 Memphis - Thompson-Boling Arena

