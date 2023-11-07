How to Watch the Tennessee vs. Florida A&M Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 7
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 12:56 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
The Tennessee Volunteers go up against the Florida A&M Rattlers on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET in the season opener for both teams. The matchup airs on SEC Network+.
Continue reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!
Tennessee Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee
- TV: SEC Network+
Tennessee vs. Florida A&M 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Rattlers scored 6.9 fewer points per game last year (59) than the Volunteers gave up (65.9).
- When Florida A&M gave up fewer than 77.1 points last season, it went 6-17.
- Last year, the Volunteers averaged 77.1 points per game, 6.1 more points than the 71 the Rattlers gave up.
- When Tennessee put up more than 71 points last season, it went 15-3.
Tennessee Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/7/2023
|Florida A&M
|-
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|11/9/2023
|@ Florida State
|-
|Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
|11/13/2023
|Memphis
|-
|Thompson-Boling Arena
