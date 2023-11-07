The Tennessee Volunteers go up against the Florida A&M Rattlers on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET in the season opener for both teams. The matchup airs on SEC Network+.

Tennessee Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee

Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee TV: SEC Network+

Tennessee vs. Florida A&M 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Rattlers scored 6.9 fewer points per game last year (59) than the Volunteers gave up (65.9).

When Florida A&M gave up fewer than 77.1 points last season, it went 6-17.

Last year, the Volunteers averaged 77.1 points per game, 6.1 more points than the 71 the Rattlers gave up.

When Tennessee put up more than 71 points last season, it went 15-3.

