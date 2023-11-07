The Vanderbilt Commodores (0-0) take on the Presbyterian Blue Hose (0-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 on SEC Network+.

Vanderbilt vs. Presbyterian Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee
  • TV: SEC Network+

Vanderbilt Stats Insights

  • The Commodores shot 42.5% from the field last season, 4.1 percentage points lower than the 46.6% the Blue Hose allowed to opponents.
  • Vanderbilt went 9-1 when it shot better than 46.6% from the field.
  • The Blue Hose ranked 278th in rebounding in college basketball. The Commodores finished 96th.
  • Last year, the 71.9 points per game the Commodores scored were just 2.4 more points than the Blue Hose gave up (69.5).
  • When Vanderbilt scored more than 69.5 points last season, it went 13-2.

Vanderbilt Home & Away Comparison

  • In home games last year, Vanderbilt averaged 2.2 fewer points per game (71.2) than in away games (73.4).
  • In home games, the Commodores ceded 11.6 fewer points per game (67.3) than away from home (78.9).
  • In home games, Vanderbilt sunk 0.4 fewer threes per game (8.4) than in road games (8.8). It also had a worse three-point percentage at home (33.3%) compared to away from home (33.8%).

Vanderbilt Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/7/2023 Presbyterian - Memorial Gymnasium
11/10/2023 South Carolina Upstate - Memorial Gymnasium
11/14/2023 UNC Greensboro - Memorial Gymnasium

