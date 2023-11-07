The Vanderbilt Commodores (0-0) take on the Presbyterian Blue Hose (0-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 on SEC Network+.

Vanderbilt vs. Presbyterian Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee

Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee TV: SEC Network+

Vanderbilt Stats Insights

The Commodores shot 42.5% from the field last season, 4.1 percentage points lower than the 46.6% the Blue Hose allowed to opponents.

Vanderbilt went 9-1 when it shot better than 46.6% from the field.

The Blue Hose ranked 278th in rebounding in college basketball. The Commodores finished 96th.

Last year, the 71.9 points per game the Commodores scored were just 2.4 more points than the Blue Hose gave up (69.5).

When Vanderbilt scored more than 69.5 points last season, it went 13-2.

Vanderbilt Home & Away Comparison

In home games last year, Vanderbilt averaged 2.2 fewer points per game (71.2) than in away games (73.4).

In home games, the Commodores ceded 11.6 fewer points per game (67.3) than away from home (78.9).

In home games, Vanderbilt sunk 0.4 fewer threes per game (8.4) than in road games (8.8). It also had a worse three-point percentage at home (33.3%) compared to away from home (33.8%).

Vanderbilt Upcoming Schedule