The Vanderbilt Commodores (0-0) host the Presbyterian Blue Hose (0-0) at Memorial Gymnasium on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on SEC Network+. There is no line set for the matchup.

Vanderbilt vs. Presbyterian Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network+

Where: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: Memorial Gymnasium

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Vanderbilt Betting Records & Stats

Vanderbilt went 18-14-0 ATS last season.

Vanderbilt's .562 ATS win percentage (18-14-0 ATS Record) in 2022-23 was higher than Presbyterian's .414 mark (12-17-0 ATS Record).

Vanderbilt vs. Presbyterian Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Vanderbilt 71.9 135.1 71.5 141 138.8 Presbyterian 63.2 135.1 69.5 141 132.1

Additional Vanderbilt Insights & Trends

Last year, the Commodores recorded just 2.4 more points per game (71.9) than the Blue Hose gave up (69.5).

Vanderbilt had a 10-4 record against the spread and a 13-2 record overall last season when putting up more than 69.5 points.

Vanderbilt vs. Presbyterian Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Vanderbilt 18-14-0 20-12-0 Presbyterian 12-17-0 13-16-0

Vanderbilt vs. Presbyterian Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Vanderbilt Presbyterian 14-6 Home Record 5-9 5-6 Away Record 0-15 7-9-0 Home ATS Record 7-4-0 8-3-0 Away ATS Record 3-12-0 71.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 68.6 73.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 57.8 8-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-7-0 8-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-8-0

