Wednesday's contest that pits the Drake Bulldogs (0-0) against the Lipscomb Bisons (0-1) at Knapp Center is expected to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 77-65 in favor of Drake, who is heavily favored by our model. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on November 8.

Based on our computer prediction, Lipscomb is projected to cover the point spread (15.5) versus Drake. The two sides are expected to fall short of the 143.5 over/under.

Lipscomb vs. Drake Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Des Moines, Iowa

Des Moines, Iowa Venue: Knapp Center

Knapp Center Line: Drake -15.5

Drake -15.5 Point Total: 143.5

143.5 Moneyline (To Win): Drake -1600, Lipscomb +900

Lipscomb vs. Drake Score Prediction

Prediction: Drake 77, Lipscomb 65

Spread & Total Prediction for Lipscomb vs. Drake

Pick ATS: Lipscomb (+15.5)



Lipscomb (+15.5) Pick OU: Under (143.5)



Lipscomb Performance Insights

With 76.4 points per game on offense, Lipscomb was 64th in college basketball last season. On defense, it gave up 71.0 points per contest, which ranked 207th in college basketball.

With 33.4 rebounds per game, the Bisons were 79th in college basketball. They allowed 30.2 rebounds per contest, which ranked 116th in college basketball.

Lipscomb averaged 14.1 dimes per game, which ranked them 101st in the country.

The Bisons ranked 142nd in the nation with 11.5 turnovers per game last year. Meanwhile, they ranked 287th with 10.7 forced turnovers per contest.

The Bisons sank 8.1 three-pointers per game (92nd-ranked in college basketball) last year, while putting up a 35.6% three-point percentage (95th-ranked).

Lipscomb ranked 277th in the country with 8.0 treys allowed per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 149th with a 33.4% shooting percentage allowed from downtown.

When it comes to shot breakdown, Lipscomb took 62.3% two-pointers (accounting for 71.8% of the team's baskets) and 37.7% three-pointers (28.2%).

