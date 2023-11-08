The Drake Bulldogs (0-0) square off against the Lipscomb Bisons (0-1) as double-digit, 15.5-point favorites on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under set at 142.5 points.

Lipscomb vs. Drake Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Des Moines, Iowa

Des Moines, Iowa Venue: Knapp Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Drake -15.5 142.5

Bisons Betting Records & Stats

Lipscomb's games last season had a combined scoring total higher than 142.5 points 15 of 27 times.

The Bisons had a 147.4-point average over/under in their outings last year, 4.9 more points than the total for this game.

The Bisons had 15 wins in 33 games against the spread last season.

Lipscomb was underdogs 12 times last season and won six, or 50%, of those games.

The Bisons were not a bigger underdog last season than the +900 moneyline set for this game.

The implied probability of a win by the Bisons, based on the moneyline, is 10.0%.

Lipscomb vs. Drake Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 142.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 142.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Drake 12 37.5% 74.8 151.2 63.9 134.9 138.6 Lipscomb 15 55.6% 76.4 151.2 71 134.9 145.4

Additional Lipscomb Insights & Trends

The Bisons scored 12.5 more points per game last year (76.4) than the Bulldogs gave up (63.9).

Lipscomb went 14-7 against the spread and 18-9 overall when it scored more than 63.9 points last season.

Lipscomb vs. Drake Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 15.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Drake 15-17-0 2-3 14-18-0 Lipscomb 15-12-0 0-0 14-13-0

Lipscomb vs. Drake Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Drake Lipscomb 14-1 Home Record 13-2 6-6 Away Record 7-11 7-7-0 Home ATS Record 8-3-0 4-7-0 Away ATS Record 7-9-0 80.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 80.5 72.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 73 6-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-6-0 7-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-7-0

