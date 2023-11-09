When the Nashville Predators take on the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, will Colton Sissons score a goal? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Will Colton Sissons score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +390 (Bet $10 to win $39.00 if he scores a goal)

Sissons stats and insights

Sissons has scored in four of 12 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has not faced the Jets yet this season.

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Sissons averages 1.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 25.0%.

Jets defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Jets are allowing 40 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 19th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Jets have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 14.4 hits and 12 blocked shots per game.

Predators vs. Jets game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO

ESPN+ and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

