How to Watch East Tennessee State vs. Elon on TV or Live Stream - November 9
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 1:16 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The East Tennessee State Buccaneers (1-0) take the court against the Elon Phoenix (0-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023 on FloHoops.
East Tennessee State vs. Elon Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Schar Center in Elon, North Carolina
- TV: FloHoops
East Tennessee State Stats Insights
- Last season, the Buccaneers had a 45.3% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.7% higher than the 43.6% of shots the Phoenix's opponents knocked down.
- In games East Tennessee State shot better than 43.6% from the field, it went 11-7 overall.
- The Phoenix ranked 270th in rebounding in college basketball, the Buccaneers finished 144th.
- Last year, the 69.1 points per game the Buccaneers averaged were just 2.5 fewer points than the Phoenix gave up (71.6).
- East Tennessee State had a 9-4 record last season when putting up more than 71.6 points.
East Tennessee State Home & Away Comparison
- East Tennessee State averaged 69.8 points per game last season at home, which was 1.8 more points than it averaged away from home (68).
- The Buccaneers gave up 67.9 points per game last season in home games, which was 1.9 fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (69.8).
- At home, East Tennessee State drained 6.5 treys per game, which was the same number it averaged on the road. It sported a worse three-point percentage at home (32.2%) compared to in away games (32.9%).
East Tennessee State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|King (TN)
|W 73-56
|Freedom Hall Civic Center
|11/9/2023
|@ Elon
|-
|Schar Center
|11/13/2023
|@ Butler
|-
|Hinkle Fieldhouse
|11/17/2023
|Davidson
|-
|Freedom Hall Civic Center
