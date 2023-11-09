The East Tennessee State Buccaneers (1-0) take the court against the Elon Phoenix (0-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023 on FloHoops.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

East Tennessee State vs. Elon Game Info

  • When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Schar Center in Elon, North Carolina
  • TV: FloHoops

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

East Tennessee State Stats Insights

  • Last season, the Buccaneers had a 45.3% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.7% higher than the 43.6% of shots the Phoenix's opponents knocked down.
  • In games East Tennessee State shot better than 43.6% from the field, it went 11-7 overall.
  • The Phoenix ranked 270th in rebounding in college basketball, the Buccaneers finished 144th.
  • Last year, the 69.1 points per game the Buccaneers averaged were just 2.5 fewer points than the Phoenix gave up (71.6).
  • East Tennessee State had a 9-4 record last season when putting up more than 71.6 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

East Tennessee State Home & Away Comparison

  • East Tennessee State averaged 69.8 points per game last season at home, which was 1.8 more points than it averaged away from home (68).
  • The Buccaneers gave up 67.9 points per game last season in home games, which was 1.9 fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (69.8).
  • At home, East Tennessee State drained 6.5 treys per game, which was the same number it averaged on the road. It sported a worse three-point percentage at home (32.2%) compared to in away games (32.9%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

East Tennessee State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 King (TN) W 73-56 Freedom Hall Civic Center
11/9/2023 @ Elon - Schar Center
11/13/2023 @ Butler - Hinkle Fieldhouse
11/17/2023 Davidson - Freedom Hall Civic Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.