The East Tennessee State Buccaneers (1-0) take the court against the Elon Phoenix (0-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023 on FloHoops.

East Tennessee State vs. Elon Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Schar Center in Elon, North Carolina

Schar Center in Elon, North Carolina TV: FloHoops

East Tennessee State Stats Insights

Last season, the Buccaneers had a 45.3% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.7% higher than the 43.6% of shots the Phoenix's opponents knocked down.

In games East Tennessee State shot better than 43.6% from the field, it went 11-7 overall.

The Phoenix ranked 270th in rebounding in college basketball, the Buccaneers finished 144th.

Last year, the 69.1 points per game the Buccaneers averaged were just 2.5 fewer points than the Phoenix gave up (71.6).

East Tennessee State had a 9-4 record last season when putting up more than 71.6 points.

East Tennessee State Home & Away Comparison

East Tennessee State averaged 69.8 points per game last season at home, which was 1.8 more points than it averaged away from home (68).

The Buccaneers gave up 67.9 points per game last season in home games, which was 1.9 fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (69.8).

At home, East Tennessee State drained 6.5 treys per game, which was the same number it averaged on the road. It sported a worse three-point percentage at home (32.2%) compared to in away games (32.9%).

East Tennessee State Upcoming Schedule