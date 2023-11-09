Thursday's contest features the East Tennessee State Buccaneers (1-0) and the Elon Phoenix (0-1) clashing at Schar Center (on November 9) at 7:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 70-66 win for East Tennessee State, who is slightly favored based on our model.

There is no line set for the game.

East Tennessee State vs. Elon Game Info & Odds

East Tennessee State vs. Elon Score Prediction

Prediction: East Tennessee State 70, Elon 66

Spread & Total Prediction for East Tennessee State vs. Elon

Computer Predicted Spread: East Tennessee State (-4.0)

East Tennessee State (-4.0) Computer Predicted Total: 136.8

East Tennessee State Performance Insights

On offense, East Tennessee State posted 69.1 points per game (247th-ranked in college basketball) last season. It ceded 69 points per contest at the other end of the court (141st-ranked).

The Buccaneers grabbed 32.3 boards per game (144th-ranked in college basketball) last season, while allowing 30.3 rebounds per contest (123rd-ranked).

Last season East Tennessee State ranked 249th in college basketball in assists, averaging 12.2 per game.

With 12.4 turnovers per game, the Buccaneers ranked 235th in the country. They forced 11.2 turnovers per contest, which ranked 254th in college basketball.

The Buccaneers drained 6.3 threes per game (288th-ranked in college basketball) last season, while putting up a 32.1% three-point percentage (291st-ranked).

Last season East Tennessee State gave up 7.9 treys per game (263rd-ranked in college basketball) and allowed opposing teams to shoot 32.4% (96th-ranked) from downtown.

East Tennessee State took 65.1% two-pointers and 34.9% from beyond the arc last year. Of the team's buckets, 75.3% were two-pointers and 24.7% were threes.

