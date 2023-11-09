The Nashville Predators, Gustav Nyquist included, will meet the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. There are prop bets for Nyquist available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Gustav Nyquist vs. Jets Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +150)

0.5 points (Over odds: +150) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +250)

Nyquist Season Stats Insights

Nyquist has averaged 15:30 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +3).

Nyquist has scored a goal in one of 12 games this season.

Nyquist has a point in four of 12 games played this year, with multiple points in one of them.

In three of 12 games this year, Nyquist has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Nyquist's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 40% that he goes over.

There is a 28.6% chance of Nyquist having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Nyquist Stats vs. the Jets

The Jets have given up 40 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 19th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 15th-ranked goal differential (+1).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Winnipeg 12 Games 2 5 Points 1 1 Goals 1 4 Assists 0

