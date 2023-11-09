Thursday's contest between the Memphis Tigers (0-1) and Alabama State Hornets (0-1) going head to head at Elma Roane Fieldhouse has a projected final score of 69-54 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Memphis, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will tip off at 8:00 PM ET on November 9.

Their last time out, the Tigers lost 67-47 to Middle Tennessee on Monday.

Memphis vs. Alabama State Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Elma Roane Fieldhouse in Memphis, Tennessee

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Memphis vs. Alabama State Score Prediction

Prediction: Memphis 69, Alabama State 54

Memphis Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Tigers had a +205 scoring differential last season, topping opponents by 6.2 points per game. They put up 67.4 points per game, 135th in college basketball, and allowed 61.2 per outing to rank 88th in college basketball.

Memphis tallied 62.8 points per game last season in conference matchups, which was 4.6 fewer points per game than its overall average (67.4).

The Tigers put up 70.3 points per game at home last season, compared to 67.3 points per game in road games, a difference of 3.0 points per contest.

In 2022-23, Memphis gave up 59.3 points per game in home games. On the road, it allowed 62.6.

