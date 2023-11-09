Thursday's game at Murphy Athletic Center has the Middle Tennessee Raiders (1-0) matching up with the Florida A&M Rattlers (0-1) at 11:30 AM ET (on November 9). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 80-56 victory as our model heavily favors Middle Tennessee.

Last time out, the Raiders won on Monday 67-47 over Memphis.

Middle Tennessee vs. Florida A&M Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 11:30 AM ET

Murphy Athletic Center in Murfreesboro, Tennessee How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Middle Tennessee vs. Florida A&M Score Prediction

Prediction: Middle Tennessee 80, Florida A&M 56

Middle Tennessee Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Raiders outscored opponents by 16.0 points per game last season, with a +528 scoring differential overall. They put up 73.4 points per game (44th in college basketball) and allowed 57.4 per outing (28th in college basketball).

Middle Tennessee's offense was more effective in CUSA games last season, putting up 73.6 points per contest, compared to its overall average of 73.4 PPG.

At home, the Raiders averaged 0.7 more points per game last season (73.8) than they did in away games (73.1).

Middle Tennessee ceded 52.5 points per game at home last year, compared to 59 on the road.

