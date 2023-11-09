How to Watch Middle Tennessee vs. SFA on TV or Live Stream - November 9
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 2:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (1-0) square off against the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (1-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023 on ESPN+.
Middle Tennessee vs. SFA Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Murphy Athletic Center in Murfreesboro, Tennessee
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other CUSA Games
Middle Tennessee Stats Insights
- The Blue Raiders made 45.3% of their shots from the field last season, which was 1.4 percentage points higher than the 'Jacks allowed to their opponents (43.9%).
- Middle Tennessee went 12-5 when it shot better than 43.9% from the field.
- The 'Jacks ranked 201st in rebounding in college basketball. The Blue Raiders finished 251st.
- Last year, the 70.1 points per game the Blue Raiders scored were just 0.1 more points than the 'Jacks allowed (70).
- Middle Tennessee went 11-4 last season when scoring more than 70 points.
Middle Tennessee Home & Away Comparison
- Middle Tennessee scored 72.2 points per game last year at home, which was 3.6 more points than it averaged when playing on the road (68.6).
- In 2022-23, the Blue Raiders surrendered 60.6 points per game at home. In away games, they allowed 76.1.
- When playing at home, Middle Tennessee made 0.4 fewer three-pointers per game (6.9) than in away games (7.3). It also owned a lower three-point percentage at home (33.3%) compared to in road games (34.5%).
Middle Tennessee Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Northern Kentucky
|W 74-57
|Murphy Athletic Center
|11/9/2023
|SFA
|-
|Murphy Athletic Center
|11/13/2023
|Western Carolina
|-
|Murphy Athletic Center
|11/18/2023
|Milligan
|-
|Murphy Athletic Center
