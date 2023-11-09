The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (1-0) square off against the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (1-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023 on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Middle Tennessee vs. SFA Game Info

  • When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Murphy Athletic Center in Murfreesboro, Tennessee
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other CUSA Games

Middle Tennessee Stats Insights

  • The Blue Raiders made 45.3% of their shots from the field last season, which was 1.4 percentage points higher than the 'Jacks allowed to their opponents (43.9%).
  • Middle Tennessee went 12-5 when it shot better than 43.9% from the field.
  • The 'Jacks ranked 201st in rebounding in college basketball. The Blue Raiders finished 251st.
  • Last year, the 70.1 points per game the Blue Raiders scored were just 0.1 more points than the 'Jacks allowed (70).
  • Middle Tennessee went 11-4 last season when scoring more than 70 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Middle Tennessee Home & Away Comparison

  • Middle Tennessee scored 72.2 points per game last year at home, which was 3.6 more points than it averaged when playing on the road (68.6).
  • In 2022-23, the Blue Raiders surrendered 60.6 points per game at home. In away games, they allowed 76.1.
  • When playing at home, Middle Tennessee made 0.4 fewer three-pointers per game (6.9) than in away games (7.3). It also owned a lower three-point percentage at home (33.3%) compared to in road games (34.5%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Middle Tennessee Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Northern Kentucky W 74-57 Murphy Athletic Center
11/9/2023 SFA - Murphy Athletic Center
11/13/2023 Western Carolina - Murphy Athletic Center
11/18/2023 Milligan - Murphy Athletic Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.