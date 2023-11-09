The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (1-0) square off against the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (1-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023 on ESPN+.

Middle Tennessee vs. SFA Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Murphy Athletic Center in Murfreesboro, Tennessee

Murphy Athletic Center in Murfreesboro, Tennessee TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Middle Tennessee Stats Insights

The Blue Raiders made 45.3% of their shots from the field last season, which was 1.4 percentage points higher than the 'Jacks allowed to their opponents (43.9%).

Middle Tennessee went 12-5 when it shot better than 43.9% from the field.

The 'Jacks ranked 201st in rebounding in college basketball. The Blue Raiders finished 251st.

Last year, the 70.1 points per game the Blue Raiders scored were just 0.1 more points than the 'Jacks allowed (70).

Middle Tennessee went 11-4 last season when scoring more than 70 points.

Middle Tennessee Home & Away Comparison

Middle Tennessee scored 72.2 points per game last year at home, which was 3.6 more points than it averaged when playing on the road (68.6).

In 2022-23, the Blue Raiders surrendered 60.6 points per game at home. In away games, they allowed 76.1.

When playing at home, Middle Tennessee made 0.4 fewer three-pointers per game (6.9) than in away games (7.3). It also owned a lower three-point percentage at home (33.3%) compared to in road games (34.5%).

Middle Tennessee Upcoming Schedule