The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (1-0) and the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (1-0) take the floor at Murphy Athletic Center on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The game has no set line.

Middle Tennessee vs. SFA Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Murfreesboro, Tennessee

Murfreesboro, Tennessee Venue: Murphy Athletic Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Middle Tennessee Betting Records & Stats

Middle Tennessee covered 15 times in 29 chances against the spread last season.

SFA's .577 ATS win percentage (15-11-0 ATS Record) in 2022-23 was higher than Middle Tennessee's .517 mark (15-14-0 ATS Record).

Middle Tennessee vs. SFA Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Middle Tennessee 70.1 145.9 67.8 137.8 137.1 SFA 75.8 145.9 70.0 137.8 141.8

Additional Middle Tennessee Insights & Trends

Last year, the Blue Raiders recorded only 0.1 more points per game (70.1) than the 'Jacks allowed (70.0).

Middle Tennessee went 8-4 against the spread and 11-4 overall last season when scoring more than 70.0 points.

Middle Tennessee vs. SFA Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Middle Tennessee 15-14-0 17-12-0 SFA 15-11-0 16-10-0

Middle Tennessee vs. SFA Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Middle Tennessee SFA 12-2 Home Record 12-4 3-11 Away Record 6-6 8-2-0 Home ATS Record 7-5-0 3-11-0 Away ATS Record 7-3-0 72.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 78.4 68.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 76.3 4-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-6-0 10-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-3-0

