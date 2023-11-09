Today's NBA slate features two contests, including the matchup between the Atlanta Hawks and the Orlando Magic.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo and Max! Use our links to sign up today!

Today's NBA Games

The Indiana Pacers host the Milwaukee Bucks

The Bucks look to pull off a road win at the Pacers on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBA TV, BSIN, and BSWI

NBA TV, BSIN, and BSWI Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

IND Record: 5-3

5-3 MIL Record: 5-2

5-2 IND Stats: 126.0 PPG (first in NBA), 121.3 Opp. PPG (26th)

126.0 PPG (first in NBA), 121.3 Opp. PPG (26th) MIL Stats: 117.1 PPG (eighth in NBA), 119.4 Opp. PPG (25th)

Players to Watch

IND Key Player: Tyrese Haliburton (20.0 PPG, 5.3 RPG, 12.3 APG)

Tyrese Haliburton (20.0 PPG, 5.3 RPG, 12.3 APG) MIL Key Player: Giannis Antetokounmpo (24.5 PPG, 11.5 RPG, 3.0 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: MIL -3.5

MIL -3.5 MIL Odds to Win: -165

-165 IND Odds to Win: +135

+135 Total: 242.5 points

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

The Orlando Magic take on the Atlanta Hawks

The Hawks look to pull of an away win at the Magic on Thursday at 9:30 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBA TV, BSFL, and BSSE

NBA TV, BSFL, and BSSE Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

Records and Stats

ORL Record: 4-3

4-3 ATL Record: 4-3

4-3 ORL Stats: 108.6 PPG (24th in NBA), 105.4 Opp. PPG (third)

108.6 PPG (24th in NBA), 105.4 Opp. PPG (third) ATL Stats: 122.0 PPG (second in NBA), 116.7 Opp. PPG (23rd)

Players to Watch

ORL Key Player: Franz Wagner (21.0 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 2.5 APG)

Franz Wagner (21.0 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 2.5 APG) ATL Key Player: Trae Young (21.3 PPG, 2.0 RPG, 10.0 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: ATL -3.5

ATL -3.5 ATL Odds to Win: -150

-150 ORL Odds to Win: +125

+125 Total: 232.5 points

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.