Predators vs. Jets: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
The Winnipeg Jets (6-4-2) square off against the Nashville Predators (5-7) at Canada Life Centre on Thursday, November 9 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSSO. The Jets defeated the St. Louis Blues 5-2 in their last outing, while the Predators are coming off a 4-2 loss to the Calgary Flames.
Predators vs. Jets Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Jets (-135)
|Predators (+110)
|6
|Jets (-1.5)
Predators Betting Insights
- The Predators have won three of the nine games they have played while the underdog this season.
- Nashville is 3-4 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +110 or more on the moneyline.
- The implied probability of a win by the Predators, based on the moneyline, is 47.6%.
- Nashville has combined with its opponent to score more than 6 goals in seven of 12 games this season.
Predators vs Jets Additional Info
Predators vs. Jets Rankings
|Jets Total (Rank)
|Predators Total (Rank)
|41 (11th)
|Goals
|34 (22nd)
|40 (19th)
|Goals Allowed
|36 (15th)
|8 (16th)
|Power Play Goals
|11 (9th)
|12 (23rd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|12 (23rd)
Predators Advanced Stats
- The Predators have scored 34 goals this season (2.8 per game) to rank 22nd in the league.
- The Predators have conceded three goals per game, 36 total, which ranks 15th among NHL teams.
- Their 19th-ranked goal differential is -2.
