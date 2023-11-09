Will Ryan O'Reilly Score a Goal Against the Jets on November 9?
For those wanting to wager on the upcoming matchup between the Nashville Predators and the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, is Ryan O'Reilly a player who is likely score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Ryan O'Reilly score a goal against the Jets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +220 (Bet $10 to win $22.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
O'Reilly stats and insights
- O'Reilly has scored in four of 12 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Jets.
- On the power play he has four goals, plus one assist.
- He has a 29.2% shooting percentage, attempting 2.0 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Jets defensive stats
- On defense, the Jets are allowing 40 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 19th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Jets have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 14.4 hits and 12.0 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Predators vs. Jets game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.