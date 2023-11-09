Thursday's contest between the Florida State Seminoles (1-0) and the Tennessee Volunteers (1-0) at Donald L. Tucker Civic Center is expected to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 81-78, with Florida State taking home the win. Game time is at 6:00 PM ET on November 9.

The Volunteers' most recent outing on Tuesday ended in a 93-64 win against Florida A&M.

Tennessee vs. Florida State Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida

Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Tennessee vs. Florida State Score Prediction

Prediction: Florida State 81, Tennessee 78

Tennessee Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Volunteers' +412 scoring differential last season (outscoring opponents by 11.2 points per game) was a result of scoring 77.1 points per game (19th in college basketball) while allowing 65.9 per outing (222nd in college basketball).

Tennessee averaged 0.6 fewer points in SEC action (76.5) than overall (77.1).

In 2022-23, the Volunteers averaged 3.0 more points per game at home (79.4) than on the road (76.4).

Tennessee allowed 61.7 points per game at home last season, and 71.4 on the road.

