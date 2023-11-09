Today's UEFA Europa League lineup includes top teams in play. Among those contests is Brighton & Hove Albion taking on Ajax.

Looking for live coverage of UEFA Europa League action? All the games to watch today are here.

Watch Ajax vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Brighton & Hove Albion is on the road to play Ajax at Johan Cruijff ArenA in Amsterdam.

Game Time: 12:45 PM ET

Game Time: 12:45 PM ET



Watch Toulouse FC vs Liverpool FC

Liverpool FC is on the road to match up with Toulouse FC at Stadium de Toulouse in Toulouse.

Game Time: 12:45 PM ET

Game Time: 12:45 PM ET



Watch Maccabi Haifa FC vs Villarreal CF

Villarreal CF is on the road to take on Maccabi Haifa FC at AEK Arena in Larnaca.

Game Time: 12:45 PM ET

Game Time: 12:45 PM ET



Watch Qarabag FK vs Bayer Leverkusen

Bayer Leverkusen travels to match up with Qarabag FK at Tofik Bakhramov in Baku.

Game Time: 12:45 PM ET

Game Time: 12:45 PM ET



Watch Stade Rennes vs Panathinaikos Athens

Panathinaikos Athens journeys to face Stade Rennes at Roazhon Park in Rennes.

Game Time: 12:45 PM ET

Game Time: 12:45 PM ET



Watch Slavia Prague vs AS Roma

AS Roma journeys to match up with Slavia Prague at Sinobo Stadium in Prague.

Game Time: 12:45 PM ET

Game Time: 12:45 PM ET



Watch Servette Geneva vs FC Sheriff Tiraspol

FC Sheriff Tiraspol makes the trip to play Servette Geneva at Stade de Geneve.

Game Time: 12:45 PM ET

Game Time: 12:45 PM ET



Watch AEK Athens vs Olympique Marseille

Olympique Marseille journeys to match up with AEK Athens at OPAP Arena in Athens.

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET



Watch Atalanta vs SK Sturm Graz

SK Sturm Graz is on the road to play Atalanta at Gewiss Stadium in Bergamo.

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET



Watch West Ham United vs Olympiacos

Olympiacos travels to match up with West Ham United at London Stadium in London.

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET



Watch Rangers vs Sparta Prague

Sparta Prague travels to face Rangers at Ibrox in Glasgow.

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET



Watch Hacken Gothenburg vs Molde FK

Molde FK travels to play Hacken Gothenburg at Bravida Arena in Gothenburg.

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET



Watch Real Betis vs Aris Limassol FC

Aris Limassol FC is on the road to match up with Real Betis at Benito Villamarin.

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET



Watch SC Freiburg vs FK TSC Backa Topola

FK TSC Backa Topola is on the road to face SC Freiburg at Europa-Park-Stadion.

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET



Watch Sporting Lisbon vs RKS Rakow Czestochowa

RKS Rakow Czestochowa is on the road to take on Sporting Lisbon at Jose Alvalade in Lisbon.

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET



