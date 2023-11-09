Thursday's contest features the Vanderbilt Commodores (1-0) and the UT Martin Skyhawks (0-1) clashing at Skyhawk Arena in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 80-62 win for heavily favored Vanderbilt according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 6:30 PM ET on November 9.

Their last time out, the Skyhawks lost 84-51 to Marquette on Monday.

UT Martin vs. Vanderbilt Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
Where: Skyhawk Arena in Martin, Tennessee

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UT Martin vs. Vanderbilt Score Prediction

Prediction: Vanderbilt 80, UT Martin 62

Other OVC Predictions

UT Martin Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Skyhawks put up 64.2 points per game last season (198th in college basketball) while allowing 64.3 per outing (181st in college basketball). They had a -2 scoring differential.

UT Martin put up 64.4 points per game last year in conference games, which was 0.2 more points per game than its overall average (64.2).

The Skyhawks scored 66.4 points per game last season at home, which was 4.0 more points than they averaged when playing on the road (62.4).

At home, UT Martin ceded 0.4 fewer points per game (63.9) than when playing on the road (64.3).

