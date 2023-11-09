The UT Martin Skyhawks (0-1) play the Vanderbilt Commodores (1-0) at 6:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

UT Martin Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Skyhawk Arena in Martin, Tennessee

Skyhawk Arena in Martin, Tennessee TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

UT Martin vs. Vanderbilt 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Commodores put up an average of 67.6 points per game last year, only 3.3 more points than the 64.3 the Skyhawks gave up.

Vanderbilt had a 7-1 record last season when giving up fewer than 64.2 points.

Last year, the Skyhawks averaged 6.9 fewer points per game (64.2) than the Commodores allowed (71.1).

UT Martin had an 8-2 record last season when putting up more than 71.1 points.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UT Martin Schedule