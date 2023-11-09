Thursday's contest between the Vanderbilt Commodores (1-0) and the UT Martin Skyhawks (0-1) at Skyhawk Arena has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 80-62, heavily favoring Vanderbilt to take home the win. Tipoff is at 6:30 PM ET on November 9.

The Commodores' most recent contest on Monday ended in a 98-51 win over Kennesaw State.

Vanderbilt vs. UT Martin Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Skyhawk Arena in Martin, Tennessee

Skyhawk Arena in Martin, Tennessee How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Vanderbilt vs. UT Martin Score Prediction

Prediction: Vanderbilt 80, UT Martin 62

Other SEC Predictions

Vanderbilt Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Commodores averaged 67.6 points per game last season (132nd in college basketball) while allowing 71.1 per contest (318th in college basketball). They had a -108 scoring differential overall and were outscored by 3.5 points per game.

In conference play, Vanderbilt scored fewer points (66.1 per game) than it did overall (67.6) in 2022-23.

At home, the Commodores scored 68.9 points per game last season. On the road, they averaged 65.7.

At home, Vanderbilt conceded 67.1 points per game, 8.3 fewer points than it allowed away (75.4).

