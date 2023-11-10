Tennessee High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Anderson County This Week
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 11:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's watch some real high school football. In the article below, we let you know how to watch or stream the high school matchups happening in Anderson County, Tennessee this week.
Other Games in Tennessee This Week
Anderson County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week
Elizabethton High School at Anderson Co. High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Clinton, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
