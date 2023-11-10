ASUN Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Friday, November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 11:11 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Friday's college basketball slate includes five games with ASUN teams in play. Among those games is the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles taking on the USC Trojans.
Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
ASUN Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Fairfield Stags at Lipscomb Bisons
|12:00 PM ET, Friday, November 10
|-
|Stetson Hatters at South Florida Bulls
|4:00 PM ET, Friday, November 10
|-
|Chattanooga Mocs at Austin Peay Governors
|7:00 PM ET, Friday, November 10
|-
|Denver Pioneers at North Alabama Lions
|7:00 PM ET, Friday, November 10
|-
|Florida Gulf Coast Eagles at USC Trojans
|10:00 PM ET, Friday, November 10
|Pac-12 Network
Follow ASUN games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.