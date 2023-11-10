Austin Peay vs. George Mason: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 10
The George Mason Patriots (1-0) host the Austin Peay Governors (1-0) at EagleBank Arena on Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. There is no line set for the game.
Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Austin Peay vs. George Mason Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, November 10, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Fairfax, Virginia
- Venue: EagleBank Arena
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Governors Betting Records & Stats
- A total of 13 of Austin Peay's games last year went over the point total.
- Against the spread, the Governors were 11-15-0 last season.
- George Mason's .500 ATS win percentage (15-15-0 ATS Record) in 2022-23 was higher than Austin Peay's .423 mark (11-15-0 ATS Record).
Austin Peay vs. George Mason Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|George Mason
|68.7
|135.4
|67.3
|139.6
|137.8
|Austin Peay
|66.7
|135.4
|72.3
|139.6
|136.5
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Additional Austin Peay Insights & Trends
- The Governors' 66.7 points per game last year were only 0.6 fewer points than the 67.3 the Patriots allowed.
- Austin Peay put together an 8-4 ATS record and a 7-8 overall record last season in games it scored more than 67.3 points.
Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM
Austin Peay vs. George Mason Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|George Mason
|15-15-0
|11-19-0
|Austin Peay
|11-15-0
|13-13-0
Austin Peay vs. George Mason Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|George Mason
|Austin Peay
|14-2
|Home Record
|7-8
|4-7
|Away Record
|1-13
|9-6-0
|Home ATS Record
|7-5-0
|5-5-0
|Away ATS Record
|3-9-0
|74.5
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|71.7
|64.2
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|60.9
|7-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|5-7-0
|3-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|6-6-0
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.