The George Mason Patriots (1-0) host the Austin Peay Governors (1-0) at EagleBank Arena on Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. There is no line set for the game.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Austin Peay vs. George Mason Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Fairfax, Virginia

Fairfax, Virginia Venue: EagleBank Arena

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Governors Betting Records & Stats

A total of 13 of Austin Peay's games last year went over the point total.

Against the spread, the Governors were 11-15-0 last season.

George Mason's .500 ATS win percentage (15-15-0 ATS Record) in 2022-23 was higher than Austin Peay's .423 mark (11-15-0 ATS Record).

Austin Peay vs. George Mason Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total George Mason 68.7 135.4 67.3 139.6 137.8 Austin Peay 66.7 135.4 72.3 139.6 136.5

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Austin Peay Insights & Trends

The Governors' 66.7 points per game last year were only 0.6 fewer points than the 67.3 the Patriots allowed.

Austin Peay put together an 8-4 ATS record and a 7-8 overall record last season in games it scored more than 67.3 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Austin Peay vs. George Mason Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) George Mason 15-15-0 11-19-0 Austin Peay 11-15-0 13-13-0

Austin Peay vs. George Mason Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

George Mason Austin Peay 14-2 Home Record 7-8 4-7 Away Record 1-13 9-6-0 Home ATS Record 7-5-0 5-5-0 Away ATS Record 3-9-0 74.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 71.7 64.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 60.9 7-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-7-0 3-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-6-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.