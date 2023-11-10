The Furman Paladins (1-0) take on the Belmont Bruins (1-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Belmont vs. Furman Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Timmons Arena in Greenville, South Carolina
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Belmont Stats Insights

  • The Bruins shot 47.2% from the field, 2.4% higher than the 44.8% the Paladins' opponents shot last season.
  • Belmont went 16-5 when it shot better than 44.8% from the field.
  • The Bruins were the 270th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Paladins finished 178th.
  • The Bruins' 76.5 points per game last year were 5.3 more points than the 71.2 the Paladins gave up.
  • When it scored more than 71.2 points last season, Belmont went 17-6.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Belmont Home & Away Comparison

  • Belmont averaged 79.2 points per game at home last season, and 71.7 away.
  • At home, the Bruins allowed 68.6 points per game, 4.3 fewer points than they allowed away (72.9).
  • At home, Belmont sunk 10.6 treys per game last season, two more than it averaged on the road (8.6). Belmont's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (40.2%) than away (36.3%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Belmont Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Georgia State W 89-87 Curb Event Center
11/10/2023 @ Furman - Timmons Arena
11/14/2023 Berry - Curb Event Center
11/17/2023 @ Arizona - McKale Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.