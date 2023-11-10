How to Watch Belmont vs. Furman on TV or Live Stream - November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 1:17 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The Furman Paladins (1-0) take on the Belmont Bruins (1-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Belmont vs. Furman Game Info
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Timmons Arena in Greenville, South Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Belmont Stats Insights
- The Bruins shot 47.2% from the field, 2.4% higher than the 44.8% the Paladins' opponents shot last season.
- Belmont went 16-5 when it shot better than 44.8% from the field.
- The Bruins were the 270th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Paladins finished 178th.
- The Bruins' 76.5 points per game last year were 5.3 more points than the 71.2 the Paladins gave up.
- When it scored more than 71.2 points last season, Belmont went 17-6.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Belmont Home & Away Comparison
- Belmont averaged 79.2 points per game at home last season, and 71.7 away.
- At home, the Bruins allowed 68.6 points per game, 4.3 fewer points than they allowed away (72.9).
- At home, Belmont sunk 10.6 treys per game last season, two more than it averaged on the road (8.6). Belmont's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (40.2%) than away (36.3%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Belmont Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Georgia State
|W 89-87
|Curb Event Center
|11/10/2023
|@ Furman
|-
|Timmons Arena
|11/14/2023
|Berry
|-
|Curb Event Center
|11/17/2023
|@ Arizona
|-
|McKale Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.