The Furman Paladins (1-0) take on the Belmont Bruins (1-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023 on ESPN+.

In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Furman vs. Belmont matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Belmont vs. Furman Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Timmons Arena in Greenville, South Carolina

Timmons Arena in Greenville, South Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Belmont vs. Furman Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Belmont vs. Furman Betting Trends (2022-23)

Belmont compiled a 15-14-0 ATS record last year.

The Bruins covered the spread once when an underdog by 7.5 points or more last year (in three opportunities).

Furman compiled a 19-12-0 record against the spread last season.

Paladins games hit the over 17 out of 31 times last season.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.