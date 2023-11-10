Friday's contest features the Furman Paladins (1-0) and the Belmont Bruins (1-0) facing off at Timmons Arena (on November 10) at 7:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 77-72 victory for Furman.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Belmont vs. Furman Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Greenville, South Carolina

Greenville, South Carolina Venue: Timmons Arena

Belmont vs. Furman Score Prediction

Prediction: Furman 77, Belmont 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Belmont vs. Furman

Computer Predicted Spread: Furman (-5.1)

Furman (-5.1) Computer Predicted Total: 149.6

Belmont Performance Insights

Belmont scored 76.5 points per game (62nd-ranked in college basketball) last year, while surrendering 71.8 points per contest (233rd-ranked).

The Bruins pulled down 30.1 boards per game (270th-ranked in college basketball). They allowed 32.1 rebounds per contest (247th-ranked).

Last year Belmont ranked 35th in college basketball in assists, delivering 15.3 per game.

Last season the Bruins averaged 10.7 turnovers per game (61st-ranked in college basketball) and forced 11.8 turnovers per contest (183rd-ranked).

The Bruins thrived in terms of three-point shooting, as they ranked 14th-best in college basketball in three-pointers (9.6 per game) and seventh-best in shooting percentage from beyond the arc (38.8%).

Belmont surrendered 7.2 threes per game (177th-ranked in college basketball) last year, while allowing a 35.7% three-point percentage (295th-ranked).

Last year Belmont took 58.4% two-pointers, accounting for 65.8% of the team's buckets. It shot 41.6% from beyond the arc (34.2% of the team's baskets).

