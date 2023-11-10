Friday's game between the Georgia Bulldogs (1-0) and the Belmont Bruins (0-1) at Curb Event Center has a projected final score of 68-63 based on our computer prediction, with Georgia taking home the win. Game time is at 7:30 PM on November 10.

The Bruins enter this matchup after a 72-61 loss to Missouri on Monday.

Belmont vs. Georgia Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: Curb Event Center in Nashville, Tennessee

Belmont vs. Georgia Score Prediction

Prediction: Georgia 68, Belmont 63

Belmont Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Bruins had a +156 scoring differential last season, topping opponents by 4.5 points per game. They put up 71.6 points per game, 57th in college basketball, and allowed 67.1 per outing to rank 249th in college basketball.

With 73.3 points per game in MVC contests, Belmont averaged 1.7 more points per game in conference games compared to its season average (71.6 PPG).

The Bruins scored 75.7 points per game in home games last year, compared to 68.4 points per game away from home, a difference of 7.3 points per contest.

Defensively Belmont played better at home last season, allowing 64.6 points per game, compared to 68.1 when playing on the road.

