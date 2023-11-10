The Furman Paladins (1-0) and the Belmont Bruins (1-0) meet in a game with no set line at Timmons Arena on Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Belmont vs. Furman Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Greenville, South Carolina

Greenville, South Carolina Venue: Timmons Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bruins Betting Records & Stats

In Belmont's games last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 17 times.

The Bruins beat the spread 15 times in 32 games last year.

Furman sported a 19-12-0 ATS record last season as opposed to the 15-14-0 mark from Belmont.

Belmont vs. Furman Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Furman 80.9 157.4 71.2 143 146.1 Belmont 76.5 157.4 71.8 143 142.8

Additional Belmont Insights & Trends

The Bruins put up an average of 76.5 points per game last year, 5.3 more points than the 71.2 the Paladins gave up to opponents.

Belmont went 12-8 against the spread and 17-6 overall when it scored more than 71.2 points last season.

Belmont vs. Furman Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Furman 19-12-0 17-14-0 Belmont 15-14-0 17-12-0

Belmont vs. Furman Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Furman Belmont 15-2 Home Record 12-2 8-3 Away Record 7-7 8-5-0 Home ATS Record 7-5-0 7-3-0 Away ATS Record 6-7-0 86.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 79.2 77.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71.7 8-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-4-0 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-7-0

