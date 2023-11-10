The 2023 high school football season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to stream games in Bradley County, Tennessee this week, we've got you covered.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Tennessee This Week

Bradley County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week

Maryville High School at Bradley Central High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 10

6:30 PM ET on November 10 Location: Cleveland, TN

Cleveland, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Lenoir City High School at Walker Valley High School