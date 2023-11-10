Tennessee High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Carroll County This Week
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 11:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Carroll County, Tennessee has high school football games on the schedule this week, and info on how to stream them is available in this article.
Carroll County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week
Milan High School at Huntingdon High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Huntingdon, TN
- Conference: 2A - Region 6 - District 12
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Collinwood High School at McKenzie High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: McKenzie, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
