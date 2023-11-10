The Louisville Cardinals (1-0) face the Chattanooga Mocs (1-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. The matchup airs on ACC Network Extra.

Chattanooga vs. Louisville Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky
  • TV: ACC Network Extra

Chattanooga Stats Insights

  • The Mocs shot 45.3% from the field, 1.8% lower than the 47.1% the Cardinals' opponents shot last season.
  • Chattanooga went 10-1 when it shot better than 47.1% from the field.
  • The Mocs were the 86th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Cardinals finished 256th.
  • The Mocs scored just 1.4 more points per game last year (77.2) than the Cardinals gave up (75.8).
  • Chattanooga went 12-4 last season when it scored more than 75.8 points.

Chattanooga Home & Away Comparison

  • In 2022-23, Chattanooga scored 8.8 more points per game at home (80.8) than on the road (72).
  • At home, the Mocs gave up 70.6 points per game, 2.1 fewer points than they allowed away (72.7).
  • At home, Chattanooga drained 11.6 3-pointers per game last season, 0.3 more than it averaged on the road (11.3). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (36.7%) than on the road (38.1%).

Chattanooga Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Covenant W 89-44 McKenzie Arena
11/10/2023 @ Louisville - KFC Yum! Center
11/14/2023 Bellarmine - McKenzie Arena
11/19/2023 Tennessee Tech - McKenzie Arena

