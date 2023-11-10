Friday's game between the Chattanooga Mocs (1-0) and the Louisville Cardinals (1-0) at KFC Yum! Center has a good chance to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 73-71, with Chattanooga taking home the win. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on November 10.

The matchup has no set line.

Chattanooga vs. Louisville Game Info & Odds

Chattanooga vs. Louisville Score Prediction

Prediction: Chattanooga 73, Louisville 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Chattanooga vs. Louisville

Computer Predicted Spread: Chattanooga (-2.4)

Chattanooga (-2.4) Computer Predicted Total: 144.5

Chattanooga Performance Insights

On offense, Chattanooga put up 77.2 points per game (52nd-ranked in college basketball) last year. It allowed 72.1 points per contest at the other end of the court (240th-ranked).

The Mocs averaged 33.3 rebounds per game (86th-ranked in college basketball) last year, while allowing 30.8 rebounds per contest (155th-ranked).

Chattanooga delivered 15.3 dimes per game, which ranked them 35th in the country.

The Mocs ranked 104th in the country with 11.1 turnovers per game last year. Meanwhile, they ranked 326th with 10.2 forced turnovers per contest.

The Mocs played well in terms of three-point shooting, as they ranked best in college basketball in treys (11.4 per game) and 22nd-best in shooting percentage from downtown (37.7%).

Last season Chattanooga allowed 8.5 threes per game (322nd-ranked in college basketball) and allowed opponents to shoot 33.4% (149th-ranked) from three-point land.

Chattanooga attempted 28.1 two-pointers per game last season, which accounted for 48.3% of the shots it attempted (and 56.9% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it attempted 30.2 threes per contest, which were 51.7% of its shots (and 43.1% of the team's buckets).

