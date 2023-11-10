Chattanooga vs. Louisville: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 10
The Louisville Cardinals (1-0) and the Chattanooga Mocs (1-0) take the floor in a game with no set line at KFC Yum! Center on Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra.
Chattanooga vs. Louisville Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, November 10, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ACC Network Extra
- Where: Louisville, Kentucky
- Venue: KFC Yum! Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Mocs Betting Records & Stats
- Chattanooga's games went over the point total 14 out of 29 times last year.
- The Mocs' record against the spread last season was 14-15-0.
- Chattanooga (14-15-0 ATS) covered the spread 39.3% of the time, nine% more often than Louisville (11-17-0) last year.
Chattanooga vs. Louisville Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Louisville
|63.9
|141.1
|75.8
|147.9
|137.6
|Chattanooga
|77.2
|141.1
|72.1
|147.9
|145.6
Additional Chattanooga Insights & Trends
- The Mocs scored an average of 77.2 points per game last year, only 1.4 more points than the 75.8 the Cardinals allowed to opponents.
- Chattanooga put together a 7-4 ATS record and a 12-4 overall record last season in games it scored more than 75.8 points.
Chattanooga vs. Louisville Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Louisville
|11-17-0
|15-13-0
|Chattanooga
|14-15-0
|14-15-0
Chattanooga vs. Louisville Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Louisville
|Chattanooga
|4-13
|Home Record
|9-7
|0-11
|Away Record
|6-9
|6-8-0
|Home ATS Record
|5-7-0
|5-5-0
|Away ATS Record
|6-7-0
|66
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|80.8
|64.4
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|72
|5-9-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|5-7-0
|8-2-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|6-7-0
