The Louisville Cardinals (1-0) and the Chattanooga Mocs (1-0) take the floor in a game with no set line at KFC Yum! Center on Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra.

Chattanooga vs. Louisville Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network Extra

ACC Network Extra Where: Louisville, Kentucky

Louisville, Kentucky Venue: KFC Yum! Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Mocs Betting Records & Stats

Chattanooga's games went over the point total 14 out of 29 times last year.

The Mocs' record against the spread last season was 14-15-0.

Chattanooga (14-15-0 ATS) covered the spread 39.3% of the time, nine% more often than Louisville (11-17-0) last year.

Chattanooga vs. Louisville Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Louisville 63.9 141.1 75.8 147.9 137.6 Chattanooga 77.2 141.1 72.1 147.9 145.6

Additional Chattanooga Insights & Trends

The Mocs scored an average of 77.2 points per game last year, only 1.4 more points than the 75.8 the Cardinals allowed to opponents.

Chattanooga put together a 7-4 ATS record and a 12-4 overall record last season in games it scored more than 75.8 points.

Chattanooga vs. Louisville Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Louisville 11-17-0 15-13-0 Chattanooga 14-15-0 14-15-0

Chattanooga vs. Louisville Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Louisville Chattanooga 4-13 Home Record 9-7 0-11 Away Record 6-9 6-8-0 Home ATS Record 5-7-0 5-5-0 Away ATS Record 6-7-0 66 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 80.8 64.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 72 5-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-7-0 8-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-7-0

