This week, there's high school football on the schedule in Cumberland County, Tennessee. To find out how to stream the games, we have you covered below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Tennessee This Week

  • Rutherford County
  • Weakley County
  • Marion County
  • Williamson County
  • Maury County
  • Loudon County
  • Wilson County
  • Sumner County
  • Jefferson County
  • Marshall County

    • Cumberland County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week

    Stone Memorial High School at Upperman High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
    • Location: Baxter, TN
    • Conference: 3A - Region 4 - District 7
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.