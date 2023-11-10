Tennessee High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Davidson County This Week
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 11:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Davidson County, Tennessee has high school football games on the calendar this week, and the inside scoop on how to watch them is available here.
Davidson County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week
Webb School of Knoxville at Franklin Road Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Nashville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Stratford STEM Magnet School at East Nashville Magnet High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Nashville, TN
- Conference: 2A - Region 4 - District 8
- How to Stream: Watch Here
University School of Jackson at Christ Presbyterian Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Nashville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Franklin Road Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Nashville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Donelson Christian Academy at Friendship Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Lebanon, TN
- Conference: Class A - Middle Region - District 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Montgomery Bell Academy at Ensworth High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Nashville, TN
- Conference: AA - Middle Region
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Station Camp High School at Pearl Cohn Entertainment Magnet High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Nashville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Davidson Academy at Lausanne Collegiate School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Memphis, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
