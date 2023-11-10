We have 2023 high school football action in Knox County, Tennessee this week, and info on how to watch these matchups is available below.

    • Knox County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week

    Knoxville Catholic High School at Memphis University School

    • Game Time: 5:45 PM CT on November 10
    • Location: Memphis, TN
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Austin-East High School at Alcoa High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10
    • Location: Alcoa, TN
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Webb School of Knoxville at Franklin Road Academy

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10
    • Location: Nashville, TN
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Powell High School at Sevier County High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10
    • Location: Sevierville, TN
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Morristown-Hamblen High School West at West High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10
    • Location: Knoxville, TN
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Bearden High School at Jefferson County High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10
    • Location: Dandridge, TN
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

