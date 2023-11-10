Tennessee High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Knox County This Week
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 11:13 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
We have 2023 high school football action in Knox County, Tennessee this week, and info on how to watch these matchups is available below.
Knox County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week
Knoxville Catholic High School at Memphis University School
- Game Time: 5:45 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Memphis, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Austin-East High School at Alcoa High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Alcoa, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Webb School of Knoxville at Franklin Road Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Nashville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Powell High School at Sevier County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Sevierville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Morristown-Hamblen High School West at West High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Knoxville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bearden High School at Jefferson County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Dandridge, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
