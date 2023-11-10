Friday's contest between the Lipscomb Bisons (1-0) and the Fairfield Stags (1-0) at Allen Arena has a projected final score of 68-60 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Lipscomb squad securing the victory. Tipoff is at 12:00 PM ET on November 10.

The Bisons head into this matchup after a 77-58 win against Evansville on Tuesday.

Lipscomb vs. Fairfield Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Where: Allen Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Lipscomb vs. Fairfield Score Prediction

Prediction: Lipscomb 68, Fairfield 60

Lipscomb Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Bisons put up 69.4 points per game (93rd in college basketball) last season while allowing 66.3 per contest (234th in college basketball). They had a +99 scoring differential and outscored opponents by 3.1 points per game.

With 68.3 points per game in ASUN contests, Lipscomb averaged 1.1 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its season average (69.4 PPG).

Offensively the Bisons were worse at home last year, posting 68.4 points per game, compared to 71.9 per game when playing on the road.

In home games, Lipscomb allowed 8.1 fewer points per game (62.7) than away from home (70.8).

